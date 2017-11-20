Man accused of killing Iowa woman found competent for trial - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of killing Iowa woman found competent for trial

Posted: Updated:

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of killing a 19-year-old Mason City woman has been found competent to stand trial.

Sixty-one-year-old Larry Whaley learned last week that two psychiatric experts who examined him say he understands the criminal process against him and is able to help his attorney defend him. Online court records don't show that a new trial date has been set. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Whaley used a handgun to shoot Samantha Teeter once in the head a little before 4 a.m. on Dec. 2 at his Mason City home. She died two days later at a hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.