Waterloo police investigating armed robberies

Waterloo police are investigating whether two recent armed robberies are related.

The first incident occurred on Sunday at 3 a.m at the Yesway on Franklin St. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Police describe the suspect as a male wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a ski mask.

The second incident happened later Sunday night around 8 p.m at the Dollar General on Logan Avenue. According to police, the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect also demanded money from customers at the store, Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a hood and ski mask.

Waterloo Police are reviewing surveillance video.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted a safety reminder to their Facebook page:

"The Waterloo Police Department would like employees of stores to be on the lookout for people approaching their business wearing a ski mask. While it is colder outside it is not ski mask weather yet. If anyone sees a person walking near or into a store wearing a ski mask and hood they are asked to call 911 immediately. Please do not approach the subject as they may be armed. Stay on the line with dispatch until the police arrive and update them as to the person’s actions and direction of travel when they leave."