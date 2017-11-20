Iowa woman uninjured after U-Haul rollover - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa woman uninjured after U-Haul rollover

A woman is uninjured after the car she's driving, towing a U-Haul, rolls over.

On Saturday, Fayette County Sheriffs received a 911 call reporting a rollover on Cedar Road, just north of Bighorn.

60-year-old Susan Kress lost control, and overturned into a ditch. She was cited for failure to maintain control.

Her car is considered a loss.

