TODAY: Queen Elizabeth's 70th Anniversary with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's 70th Anniversary with Prince Philip

Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Today marks Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary with Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace released a series of official photos to mark the occasion.

They're expected to spend the day with their closest friends and family in Windsor Castle today.

The queen has been married for much longer than any other British Royal, and she's Europe's longest-reigning monarch.

