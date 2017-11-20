TODAY: 2017 Sullivan Brother's Award of Valor goes to Marion firefighters

Governor Reynolds will be honoring four eastern Iowans at the capitol, after they saved a man's life.

Jeff Hoover, Peter Lammer, Jeremy Smith and Zachary Bruce work for the Marion Fire Department.

Around 10:30 this morning, the governor will present them with the 2017 Sullivan Brother's Award of Valor.

The Sullivan Brothers award goes to Iowa heroes who jump into action to help someone else, putting their own lives at risk.

A little more than a year ago, a semi-cab went into a body of water near Highway 151.

Four Marion Firefighters went into the water, wearing ice rescue wetsuits.

They found the semi driver trapped in the cab with just his head above water in an air pocket.

The Marion firefighters were able to get him out through the sunroof of the cab, and they saved his life.

Today's Ceremony is hosted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It will happen at the state capitol rotunda.