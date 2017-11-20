UPDATE: Power restored in Waterloo after thousands lose power

UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy now says power has been restored to all customers.

-----------------------

UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy now says the number of customer without power has gone down to about 2,300.

------------------------

MidAmerican Energy says more than 4,600 customers are without power in Waterloo.

The outage happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

