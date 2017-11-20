UPDATE: Power restored in Waterloo after thousands lose power - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Power restored in Waterloo after thousands lose power

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy now says power has been restored to all customers.

UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy now says the number of customer without power has gone down to about 2,300.

MidAmerican Energy says more than 4,600 customers are without power in Waterloo.

The outage happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

