Firefighters have to respond after a North Liberty house catches fire.

It happened Sunday evening shortly after 6:00 p.m. at 8 Brickwood Knoll NE. The North Liberty Fire Department says when crews arrived on scene, they found an attached garage fully engulfed and the fire spreading to the house.

Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be unintentional. Firefighters are still unsure of the estimated damage, but say part of the home had water and smoke damage.

No one was hurt.