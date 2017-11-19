Summary shows increase in reports of sexual assault from Fort Bragg

Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.

Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause it

Toxic algae flourishes despite vast sums spent to prevent it

New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'

The Latest: Christie's: Leonardo sale an honor of a lifetime

As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode

Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the House

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politician

Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talent

Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019

Tesla wants to electrify big trucks, adding to its ambitions

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from power

US calls for return to civilian government in Zimbabwe

Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendar

NYC taxi drivers camp it up in playful pinup calendar

The FBI has taken over the investigation of the death of one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another.

The Latest: Trump tweets about death of Border Patrol agent

Recalling an era when FBI spied on activist groups, black leaders and others say bureau's report on black 'extremists' raises old fears.

Roy Moore's staunchest supporters say they won't quit him in the Alabama Senate rate because he never quit them.

It's a historic election night in New Orleans, where voters have elected the first woman mayor and the first member of the Vietnamese community to serve on the City Council.

Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.

Border agent dies after being injured in Texas

One of the nation's largest domed stadiums is set for implosion at 7:30 a.m.

A new report issued Friday says auto companies have replaced only 57 percent of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, even though recalls have been under way for more than 15 years.

A Nebraska regulator is set to decide whether to approve the proposed route of the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline through the state.

President Donald Trump's budget director says the White House is willing to remove a health-care provision currently in the Senate tax-cut bill.

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners.

Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees

A summary released by the Department of Defense shows reports of sexual assault from Fort Bragg increased by 28 percent in 2016 over the year before.

The summary says Fort Bragg received 146 reports of sexual assault in 2016 compared to 114 reports in 2015.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the summary notes that the location of the assault and the location of the report don't necessarily coincide.

Camp Lejeune had 169 reports of sexual assault in 2016, compared to 164 the year before.

At Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the number of reports dropped, from 49 in 2015 to 27 in 2016. Seymour Johnson Air Force Base had 13 reports in 2016, unchanged from the previous year.