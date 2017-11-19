UNI tops North Dakota State in first Big 12 meet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI tops North Dakota State in first Big 12 meet

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The UNI Panthers won their first meet as a Big 12 wrestling program, topping new conference foe North Dakota State.

The 13th ranked Panthers clinched the meet in the final match of the day. Needing bonus points to secure the win, 141 pounder Josh Alber secured a 19-4 tech fall to give the Panthers a 21-19 team victory.

UNI won six of the ten contested matches and got a big boost at 174 pounds. Eighth ranked Taylor Lujan dominated NDSU's Dylan Urbach prior to getting a third period pin. The win marked the only fall for the Panthers on the afternoon.

Next up, UNI travels to compete in the Las Vegas Invite set for December 1-2.

RESULTS: #13 UNI 21, NDSU 19

149: #3 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Kyle Gliva (NDSU), 6-1 (4:09 RT)
157: Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 15-7
165: #16 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) pins Isaiah Patton (UNI), 7:20 (SV1)
174: #8 Taylor Lujan (UNI) pins Dylan Urbach (NDSU), 5:59  
184: #5 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 11-6
197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Izaak Shedenhelm (UNI), 11-5 (1:38 RT)
285: Dan Stibral (NDSU) dec. #24 Carter Isley (UNI), 7-1 (3:22 RT)
125: #16 Jay Schwarm (UNI) maj. dec. Paul Bianchi (NDSU), 10-2 (6:07)
133: Jack Wagner (UNI) dec. McGwire Midkiff (NDSU), 11-6 (2:35 RT)
141: #12 Josh Alber (UNI) tech fall Sam Hampton (NDSU), 19-4 (5:09)

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI tops North Dakota State in first Big 12 meet

    UNI tops North Dakota State in first Big 12 meet

    Sunday, November 19 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-11-20 03:22:17 GMT

    The UNI Panthers won their first meet as a Big 12 wrestling program, topping new conference foe North Dakota State. The 13th ranked Panthers clinched the meet in the final match of the day. Needing bonus points to secure the win, 141 pounder Josh Alber secured a 19-4 tech fall to give the Panthers a 21-19 team victory.

    More >>

    The UNI Panthers won their first meet as a Big 12 wrestling program, topping new conference foe North Dakota State. The 13th ranked Panthers clinched the meet in the final match of the day. Needing bonus points to secure the win, 141 pounder Josh Alber secured a 19-4 tech fall to give the Panthers a 21-19 team victory.

    More >>

  • Iowa St holds off Boise St 75-64 to win Puerto Rico Tip-Off

    Iowa St holds off Boise St 75-64 to win Puerto Rico Tip-Off

    Sunday, November 19 2017 10:15 PM EST2017-11-20 03:15:02 GMT

    Donovan Jackson scored 26 points and Iowa State blew most of a huge lead before holding off Boise State 75-64 in Sunday's championship game at the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

    More >>

    Donovan Jackson scored 26 points and Iowa State blew most of a huge lead before holding off Boise State 75-64 in Sunday's championship game at the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

    More >>

  • Iowa State ends 2-game skid with 23-13 victory at Baylor

    Iowa State ends 2-game skid with 23-13 victory at Baylor

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:41 PM EST2017-11-19 03:41:53 GMT

    Allen Lazard became Iowa State's career receiving leader with a touchdown catch and the Cyclones clinched a winning conference record for the first time since 2000 with their 23-13 victory at Baylor on Saturday.

    More >>

    Allen Lazard became Iowa State's career receiving leader with a touchdown catch and the Cyclones clinched a winning conference record for the first time since 2000 with their 23-13 victory at Baylor on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.