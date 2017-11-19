UNI tops North Dakota State in first Big 12 meet

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The UNI Panthers won their first meet as a Big 12 wrestling program, topping new conference foe North Dakota State.

The 13th ranked Panthers clinched the meet in the final match of the day. Needing bonus points to secure the win, 141 pounder Josh Alber secured a 19-4 tech fall to give the Panthers a 21-19 team victory.

UNI won six of the ten contested matches and got a big boost at 174 pounds. Eighth ranked Taylor Lujan dominated NDSU's Dylan Urbach prior to getting a third period pin. The win marked the only fall for the Panthers on the afternoon.

Next up, UNI travels to compete in the Las Vegas Invite set for December 1-2.

RESULTS: #13 UNI 21, NDSU 19

149: #3 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Kyle Gliva (NDSU), 6-1 (4:09 RT)

157: Clay Ream (NDSU) maj. dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 15-7

165: #16 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) pins Isaiah Patton (UNI), 7:20 (SV1)

174: #8 Taylor Lujan (UNI) pins Dylan Urbach (NDSU), 5:59

184: #5 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Tyler McNutt (NDSU), 11-6

197: Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. Izaak Shedenhelm (UNI), 11-5 (1:38 RT)

285: Dan Stibral (NDSU) dec. #24 Carter Isley (UNI), 7-1 (3:22 RT)

125: #16 Jay Schwarm (UNI) maj. dec. Paul Bianchi (NDSU), 10-2 (6:07)

133: Jack Wagner (UNI) dec. McGwire Midkiff (NDSU), 11-6 (2:35 RT)

141: #12 Josh Alber (UNI) tech fall Sam Hampton (NDSU), 19-4 (5:09)