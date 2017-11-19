Iowa St holds off Boise St 75-64 to win Puerto Rico Tip-Off

The UNI Panthers won their first meet as a Big 12 wrestling program, topping new conference foe North Dakota State. The 13th ranked Panthers clinched the meet in the final match of the day. Needing bonus points to secure the win, 141 pounder Josh Alber secured a 19-4 tech fall to give the Panthers a 21-19 team victory.More >>
Donovan Jackson scored 26 points and Iowa State blew most of a huge lead before holding off Boise State 75-64 in Sunday's championship game at the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.More >>
Allen Lazard became Iowa State's career receiving leader with a touchdown catch and the Cyclones clinched a winning conference record for the first time since 2000 with their 23-13 victory at Baylor on Saturday.More >>
Sophomore Elijah Sindelar threw for 229 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes and Purdue beat Iowa 24-15 to move within a game of bowl eligibility. Anthony Mahoungou had 135 yards receiving, catching two of those Sindelar TD receptions in the opening 3:01 of the second half for the Boilermakers.More >>
Colton Howell threw two touchdown passes and Marcus Weymiller ran for two scores as Northern Iowa ran over Indiana State, 41-3 Saturday to secure a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.More >>
