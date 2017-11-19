Update: Police respond to crash

Traffic has resumed after a crash near Six Corners tonight.

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday night.

Waterloo police were called to Six Corners on Williston Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for a crash.

According to firefighters, nobody needed medical help and the crash didn't seem to be serious.

When KWWL arrived, a Chevrolet Impala and a Chevrolet Monte Carlo were being loaded onto trucks to be hauled away.

