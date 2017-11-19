Border agent injured in Texas dies

The FBI has taken over the investigation of the death of one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another.

Border Protection spokesman Carlos Diaz confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital Sunday after sustaining injuries while on duty in the Big Bend area of Texas.

Martinez died and his unidentified partner is in serious condition.

Spokesman Douglas Mosier says Martinez was 36 years old and from El Paso. He had been a Border Patrol agent since August, 2013.

No details of how they sustained injuries have been released.