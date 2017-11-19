Ceiling collapses at Waterloo Salvation Army

An area Salvation Army store is forced to close after their ceiling comes crashing down, unfortunately during their busiest time of year.

"Our kettle season started last week and we are in the midst of raising money for our programs and the store has taken a hit obviously because we aren't open," said Lt. Natalie Austin, Salvation Army.

Lieutenant Austin says on November 8 the ceiling in the Waterloo Salvation Army Thrift store on East 7th Street collapsed, forcing them to close the doors temporarily.

"The duct-work at the back of our store had fallen through our drop ceiling and it actually brought down some insulation with it on to our sales floor," said Lt. Austin.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

"It was interesting...it's the stuff you might see in a movie or on the news," said Lt. Austin. "You never think it's gonna be your store on the news, but we are thankful it happened at night and we were not open."

The sudden closing is happening at the worst time.

"We just want to remind people it's our busy time of the year and it just so happened that this event happened during that time," said Lt. Austin. "We are just asking our loyal friends of the Army to continue to give monetarily to off set the fact that we've lost product and time with our store closed."

The Salvation Army is hopeful they will re-open by December and welcome back all their customers.

"We miss our locals, we really do miss the people who come in everyday and support us and our store," said Lt. Austin.

Lieutenant Austin says the Salvation Army recently had new lights installed and there might have been re-enforcements that weren't properly installed which may have caused the ceiling to collapse.

The store is set to re-open by December 2. For more information CLICK HERE.