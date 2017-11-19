Irving Elementary students hand out Thanksgiving dinners - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Irving Elementary students hand out Thanksgiving dinners

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Dozens of people in Waterloo received a Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a group of elementary students.

Irving Elementary students handed out bags full of Thanksgiving items including ham, pies and cranberry sauce. Students gathered at Irving this afternoon and handed out meals to nearly 100 community members.

Irving partnered with Heartland Vineyard Church to provide the meals today.

