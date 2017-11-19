EPA invests $12 million in loans for Iowa water projects - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

EPA invests $12 million in loans for Iowa water projects

The federal Environmental Protection Agency is adding $12.3 million to a loan fund that will help pay for drinking water projects in Iowa.

The money will help pay for projects across Iowa that will improve municipal drinking water supplies, protect water systems or improve efficiency.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the loan money helps cities make important investments that keep people safe.

