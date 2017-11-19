City in Iowa may change ordinance to allow pit bulls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

City in Iowa may change ordinance to allow pit bulls

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Officials of a city in western Iowa are considering changing an ordinance on vicious animals to allow pit bulls within city limits.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Sergeant Bluff's city code currently prohibits residents from housing pit bulls in the city.

The breed is banned in many cities because it's believed to be predisposed to vicious behavior.

Mayor Jon Winkel says he'd support the change if there are proper steps in place to keep residents safe.

The City Council is also considering requiring all dogs to undergo registration and microchipping.

The potential ordinance changes will be reviewed by staff and committee members over the next few weeks.

The changes are expected to be discussed again at the council's next meeting on Nov. 28.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.