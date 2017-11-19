President Trump fires back at father of UCLA basketball player - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump fires back at father of UCLA basketball player

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (AP) -

Lavar Ball, the father of one of the UCLA players arrested in China, is taking fire from President Trump. 

Trump sent out a tweet on Sunday, saying, "Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, Lavar Ball, the of father of Liangelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!"

The three players, including Liangelo Ball, were arrested for alleged shoplifting last week. 

President Trump, later took credit for their release, saying that he personally intervened with the Chinese president. But, Lavar Ball later suggested in an ESPN interview that Trump had little to do with the matter. 

However, all three players thanked the president after flying back home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.