UNI will host Monmouth to open FCS playoffs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI will host Monmouth to open FCS playoffs

Posted: Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Ia. —After missing the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2013, Northern Iowa has returned to the tournament following a strong final six weeks. The Panthers (7-4) received an at-large bid Sunday and will host Monmouth (9-2) next Saturday at 4 p.m. in the opening round.

A win will send UNI to South Dakota State, which received the No. 5 overall seed. 

UNI Football tweeted a video of the team's reaction saying, "That feeling when you're staying at the DOME for the first round of the #FCSPlayoffs". 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.