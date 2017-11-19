UNI will host Monmouth to open FCS playoffs

CEDAR FALLS, Ia. —After missing the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2013, Northern Iowa has returned to the tournament following a strong final six weeks. The Panthers (7-4) received an at-large bid Sunday and will host Monmouth (9-2) next Saturday at 4 p.m. in the opening round.

A win will send UNI to South Dakota State, which received the No. 5 overall seed.

UNI Football tweeted a video of the team's reaction saying, "That feeling when you're staying at the DOME for the first round of the #FCSPlayoffs".