Cedar Rapids Police investigating armed robbery at Walmart

Cedar Rapids police are looking for a man who robbed Walmart at gunpoint.

Police spokesman Greg Buelow says the robbery happened about 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Walmart off of Blairs Ferry Road NE.

He says a black man pulled a gun on an associate in electronics after asking for a phone. The suspect took the phone and ran from the store.

This comes after four recent armed robberies in Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha. Buelow says at this time, the suspect in this case "is not being identified as the same suspect in the other four robberies" but it remains under investigation.