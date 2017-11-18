Iowa State ends 2-game skid with 23-13 victory at Baylor

Allen Lazard became Iowa State's career receiving leader with a touchdown catch and the Cyclones clinched a winning conference record for the first time since 2000 with their 23-13 victory at Baylor on Saturday.More >>
Sophomore Elijah Sindelar threw for 229 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes and Purdue beat Iowa 24-15 to move within a game of bowl eligibility. Anthony Mahoungou had 135 yards receiving, catching two of those Sindelar TD receptions in the opening 3:01 of the second half for the Boilermakers.More >>
Colton Howell threw two touchdown passes and Marcus Weymiller ran for two scores as Northern Iowa ran over Indiana State, 41-3 Saturday to secure a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.More >>
Mark Farley talks about win over Missouri StateMore >>
Don Bosco outscored St. Mary's Remsen 36-8 in the second half to roll to a 52-14 victory and the Don second straight 8 man football championship.More >>
