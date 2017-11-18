Purdue beats Iowa 24-15 for 1st Big 10 road win

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Sophomore Elijah Sindelar threw for 229 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes and Purdue beat Iowa 24-15 to move within a game of bowl eligibility.

Anthony Mahoungou had 135 yards receiving, catching two of those Sindelar TD receptions in the opening 3:01 of the second half for the Boilermakers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten). They won their first Big Ten road game of the year and snapped Iowa's four-game win streak in the series.

Purdue went 75 yards in just three plays to open the third quarter, a drive capped by Mahoungou's 42-yard TD grab. The Boilermakers then needed just three more plays to go up 21-9 on Mahoungou's 16-yard score with 11:59 to go in the third.

Noah Fant caught a 6-yard TD for Iowa (6-5, 3-5) with 1:04 to go, but Nate Stanley's two-point conversion toss was incomplete.

Stanley had 176 yards passing for the Hawkeyes. But Stanley was sacked six times, and Iowa will finish with a losing record in the Big Ten for the first time since 2012.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, who've been so good on defense all season, watched as Purdue exploited a weakness opposite of all-world cornerback Josh Jackson and attacked it relentlessly with Sindelar and Mahoungou. It didn't matter whether it was Manny Rugamba, Michael Ojemudia or Matt Hankins -- all three got torched. That, along with Iowa's awful punting, will need to be addressed in the offseason. The Hawkeyes offense has also scored just 13 points in the past two weeks after hanging 55 on Ohio State.

Purdue: The Boilermakers won't go to a prestigious bowl game even if they reach six wins. But what really matters isn't the destination -- it's the 15 extra practices first-year coach Jeff Brohm will get as he works to make the Boilermakers a contender in the Big Ten West. Sindelar was also sharp in very windy conditions on the road, which bodes well for his future in West Lafayette.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays Nebraska on Friday.

Purdue hosts Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday.

