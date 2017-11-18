Northern Iowa tops Indiana St. 41-3, hopes for at-large berth - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Northern Iowa tops Indiana St. 41-3, hopes for at-large berth

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
CEDAR FALLS (AP) -

Colton Howell threw two touchdown passes and Marcus Weymiller ran for two scores as Northern Iowa ran over Indiana State, 41-3 Saturday to secure a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Panthers expect to earn the school's 19th playoff berth, as an at-large team, when the FCS Playoff Committee announces the 24-team field on Sunday.

Howell, filling in for injured starter Eli Dunne, hit Daurice Fountain with two first-half touchdown passes, the second from 23-yards out, to stake Northern Iowa (7-4, 6-2) to a 27-3 halftime lead.

Howell finished 17 of 26 for 216 yards passing.

Weymiller had scoring runs covering 22 and 5 yards and finished with 105 yards rushing on 29 carries.

Indiana State finished with just 247 yards of total offense.
 

