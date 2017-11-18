Former state senator pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.

Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause it

New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'

As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown mode

Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the House

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politician

Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talent

Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019

Tesla wants to electrify big trucks, adding to its ambitions

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from power

US calls for return to civilian government in Zimbabwe

Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendar

An advanced U.S. weather satellite designed to improve the accuracy of extended forecasts has been launched into polar orbit from California.

A United States man and a Mexican woman have wed between the doors of a steel border gate that opens for only an hour or so every year.

A new report issued Friday says auto companies have replaced only 57 percent of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, even though recalls have been under way for more than 15 years.

Nebraska regulators will decide Monday whether to approve or deny an in-state route for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

The grandchildren of a New York City firefighter found dead in his bunk in 1935 intends to sue if the FDNY does not reverse an 82-year-old decision keeping Thomas O'Brien off the department's memorial wall.

It's a historic election night in New Orleans, where voters have elected the first woman mayor and the first member of the Vietnamese community to serve on the City Council.

The performers at the 2017 American Music Awards are evenly split between men and women, but the nominees, not so much.

Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17-years-old.

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

Roy Moore's staunchest supporters say they won't quit him in the Alabama Senate rate because he never quit them.

The attorney for a former state senator charged with producing and transporting child pornography says his client will plead guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for U.S. prosecutors dropping three other child pornography charges against him.

Ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey's attorney Ed Blau confirmed the details of the plea agreement to The Oklahoman on Friday. Blau told the newspaper Shortey wants to put the "painful and humiliating ordeal behind him."

The 35-year-old married father of four resigned in March after being charged in state court with child prostitution after police say they found him in a hotel with a 17-year-old boy.

Shortey still faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted of child sex trafficking.