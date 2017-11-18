Company: Spill controlled and no public threat

Operator TransCanada Corp. says the leak of oil from the Keystone pipeline is "controlled" and not a threat to public safety.

The company says in a news release Friday that it has sent more than 75 people to the site of a spill in a rural area of South Dakota and crews were working "around the clock."

TransCanada says among those responding to the spill are specialists in "environmental management, metallurgy, engineering, pipeline integrity and emergency response."

The company shut down the pipeline early Thursday after discovering the 210,000-gallon spill on agricultural land in Marshall County, just south of the border with North Dakota.