Anhydrous leak fixed

The valve of an anhydrous tank was shut off after a reported leak.

Aplington firefighters, other members of law enforcement, and Landus employees were able to contain the leak once it was reported Friday.

According to the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, the situation was handled well, and they said it was 'proof that your hazmat pre-planning and yearly recertification pays off!'

