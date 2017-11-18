Church leaders who oppose Roy Moore hold rally

A leading figure among religious liberals is speaking out against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The Rev. William J. Barber led a rally against Moore at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.

More than 100 people gathered for the event.

Barber and other speakers criticized Moore over allegations he made improper sexual advances toward teenage girls decades ago.

Speakers also cited Moore's opposition to gay rights and criticized him for opposing federally backed health care, assistance for the needy, public school funding and more.

The demonstration came two days after a group of conservative evangelical leaders held an event with Moore in support of his campaign against Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore has long been a champion of Christian conservatives nationwide.