CONSUMER ALERT: Honda recalls hundreds of thousands of minivans

WATERLOO (AP) -

Honda is recalling their "Odyssey" minivan models dating from 2011 to 2017.

Honda has received 46 reports about the second row seat tipping forward during heavy breaking, because the seat was not latched correctly.

Minor injuries have been reported from passengers.

The company is working on a solution that will be free for all Odyssey owners. 
 

