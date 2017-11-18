Palestinian threat to cut communications with US

The Palestinians are threatening to cut off all communication with the Trump administration if it goes through with plans to shutter the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington.

Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat says the U.S. administration's decision is -- in his words -- "very unfortunate and unacceptable."

He's accusing the U.S. of bowing to pressure from the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just as he says the Palestinians are "trying to cooperate to achieve the ultimate deal."

Erekat says the Palestinians have conveyed their intention to cut off talks if the office is closed in a letter to the Trump administration.

The threat comes as the U.S. is trying to broker an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

Netanyahu's office says the closure is a "matter of U.S. law."