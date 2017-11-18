UPDATE: Police ID Ames man shot to death by 2 masked intruders

UPDATE: Police have identified a 21-year-old Ames man who died after two masked men burst into his apartment.

Ames police say Xavier Jordan Shepley was killed early Saturday morning when he was shot during an apparent robbery.

Police say Shepley was found around 3:40 a.m. Saturday when officers went to an apartment building to investigate a shooting. He had a gunshot wound in his chest.

Witnesses told police that two people wearing masks entered the apartment in what seemed like a robbery, and one of them shot the victim. Witnesses told police the suspects sped away in a black or blue pickup truck.

AMES (AP) -- Police in central Iowa say an Ames man has died after two masked men burst into his apartment and a shot was fired.

Ames police say officers were called to the man's apartment around 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking public for any information about the shooting.

