Car found in Mississippi River, authorities want to know how it got there

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says they've found a car in the bottom of the Mississippi River near Marquette. Now, they're asking the public for help in determining how it ended up there.

Sheriff's officers say they first received a report of the vehicle from an area fisherman on August 17, who was using new side imaging sonar and discovered what appeared to be at least one car at the bottom of the river, along the west channel.

On November 2, sheriff's authorities partnered with the La Crosse County Dive Unit to get a closer look at the vehicle. That dive was successful, and the car was located at the bottom of the river. However, Clayton County authorities say water clarity, depth and a swift current prevented any close looks at the car; and it is currently not possible to pull the car out of the river at this time. Arrangements have been made for another dive next year.

Today, Clayton County officers say they'd like to hear from you if you know anything about the vehicle, and how it ended up in the river. Right now, specifics on how, when or why the car ended up in the river are unknown.