Worker injured in Wisconsin cheese plant explosion, fire

An explosion and fire at a cheese plant in Fond du Lac County sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says 36-year-old Travis Klotzbach, of Brandon, was using a cutting torch on an empty 55-gallon barrel in the auto shop at Knaus Cheese near Rosendale when the explosion happened just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Klotzbach was flown to a hospital in Neenah with burns and broken bones affecting his legs, back and face. He was reported in stable condition.

The fire was contained to the auto shop of the cheese plant, which sustained smoke and fire damage, but fire officials said the damage was not extensive.

