A new "Wave" of support to bring hope to pediatric patients year-round

An Iowa City woman is making it her mission to keep the "Iowa Wave" of support going, long after Iowa football's home finale.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes will take to Kinnick Stadium for the last time this season and fans will turn their attention, after the first quarter, to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital to wave, one last time.

Linda Fobian, of Iowa City, doesn't want the Wave to stop when the season ends. That's why she took to social media to ask people to trace their hands and decorate them for the kids.

"I can't imagine those kids being on the top floor looking down to an empty stadium on game days," Fobian said.

Since her post, hundreds of little waves have started to pour in.

"Hope. I just want it to be a lot of hope for the kids," she said. "That hospital gives so many kids hope for the future and that's all I can ask. A little bit of this can go a long ways."

Each day, Fobian gets more letters stuffed with waves. Many of the packages come from classrooms of children. Most recently, from a class in the small town of Valparaiso, Nebraska. Others are coming from all over the country.

"A little encouragement from people all over. I've had them sent from Hawaii to Pennsylvania, North Carolina to Colorado. I have some coming from Lithuania," Fobian said.

For Fobian, the act is a little bit personal. It was at the University of Iowa's Hospital and Clinics where two of her grandchildren were born premature. One at 31 weeks, another at 34. One of them, her grandson, has Cerebral Palsy and has regular checkups at the children's hospital.

"I just have a lot of empathy, a lot of hope for that hospital. And whatever I can do, be it big or small, I'll be there to do it," she said.

Fobian plans to bring the waves to the hospital around December 15. She hopes to be bringing a lot with her.

Waves can be sent to Linda Fobian at the below address:

5363 American Legion Rd

Iowa City, Iowa 52240

She's also accepting donations to be given to the hospital.