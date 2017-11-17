2017 Student Food Drive for Northeast Iowa Food Bank a record-breaking success

Eight Cedar Valley high schools came together for the 2017 Student Food Drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. And it was a record-breaking success. 91,918 meals were brought in to the food bank, helping the 46,000 northeast Iowans who deal with food insecurity.

For six weeks, the students held fundraisers and food drive. It culminated with "Delivery Day" to the food bank of November 13. On that day, each school weighed the food they had collected.

The winners of this year's drive were Waterloo Christian High School (small division), Union High School (medium division) and Cedar Falls High School (large division). Other schools who participated and brought in large amounts were Hudson, Don Bosco, Waterloo East, Waterloo West and Valley Lutheran.

"Because of their leadership and hard work, we are one step closer to closing the Meal Gap by 2025," said Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Barbara Prather. "We thank these students for being examples not only for their schools, but for their whole communities."

Currently, the food bank is working on providing Thanksgiving meals. If you would like to provide a Thanksgiving meal to a family in need, visit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank's website to donate.