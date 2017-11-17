Waukon beats Williamsburg for the 2A State Football title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waukon beats Williamsburg for the 2A State Football title

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The 2-A State Championship game  matching Waukon and Williamsburg -- the Waukon Indians chasing their first ever state football championship.

Waukon gets on the board first -- Abe Schwartz hits Michael Sweeney with a 10 yard touchdown strike -- Waukon led 10, nothing at half.

The Indians add more in the third -- Evan Armstead on the reception -- and Armstead stays inbounds -- finishing the run -- 22 yards -- 16-nothing Waukon.

In the fourth -- Armstead right up the gut from the 30 -- and he's got nothing but daylight -- Waukon cruising with a 22 point lead --

And Mitchell Snitker adds the finale -- 16 yards -- he finishes the day with 207 on the ground --

It was more than Waukon would need -- capturing the 2A title in dominating fashion -- shutting out Williamsburg 29-0

