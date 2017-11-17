Waukon beats Williamsburg for the 2A State Football title

Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!More >>
Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.
Colton Howell threw two touchdown passes and Marcus Weymiller ran for two scores as Northern Iowa ran over Indiana State, 41-3 Saturday to secure a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Mark Farley talks about win over Missouri State
Don Bosco outscored St. Mary's Remsen 36-8 in the second half to roll to a 52-14 victory and the Don second straight 8 man football championship.
The Iowa Hawkeyes host Purdue on Senior day at Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.
The day will provide a mix of emotions for Cedar Falls native and Hawkeye fifth year senior offensive tackle Ike Boettger.
UNI pulls away from Wartburg late, 72-43
