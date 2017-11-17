Cedar Falls Police request help identifying woman

UPDATE: Cedar Falls Police are asking for your help identifying a woman who was in the area where a deadly shooting occurred.

On Saturday, November 11th, she was seen walking in the 800 block of West 23rd Street around the time the homicide happened.

Police want to find the woman and ask her what she saw. If you have any information about who the woman might be, contact Cedar Falls Police.

------------------------------------------------------------

Police are asking for the public's help following a deadly shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Alex Bullerman, 18, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of Olive Street, directly behind the College Hill area in Cedar Falls, last weekend.

Police blocked off nearly two blocks of Olive Street, including the parking lot behind several popular College Hill bars during the initial investigation.

Now, a week later, police are asking witnesses to come forward.

"I think there are people out there that are probably afraid to come forward, that saw what was going on," said Cedar Falls Police Captain, Mike Hayes.

Hayes says people who were in the College Hill area last Friday night might know something or might have seen something, and don't even realize is important.

"We are getting there, but witnesses could help put some of the things together that we are looking at," said Hayes.

Investigators are also asking people to check their car, especially if they were parked on Olive Street.

"There could be damage that they did not know about. If they start checking their cars, there could be blood, there could be bullet holes, we aren't sure," said Hayes.

One of several leads police are investigating is the possibility the murder was gang-related.

"There have been gang members frequenting areas of Cedar Falls, not just College Hill. They are known to officers. Whether they were involved in this, I can't definitely say at this point," said Hayes.

Cedar Falls Police have increased their patrol of areas in the city that have night-life. Hayes says the increase is a precaution, and they do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department.