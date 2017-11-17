Active shooter training offered to public after Liberty High School threat

An area martial arts instructor is offering free active shooter training after a threat to Liberty High school canceled classes Friday.

Lowell Anderson, Owner of Anderson's ATA Taekwondo announced on Facebook he would hold the training Sunday at 4:15.

"Were gonna do some active shooter training this Sunday because of this situation," he said in a Facebook video.

This comes after a student threatened to shoot up Liberty High school.

A teen is in custody after allegedly making the threat using an anonymous screen name in an Instagram group chat Thursday night.

"It basically was identifying a student that actually went to Liberty High by name and also just the harm that was going to be caused at the school," says North Liberty Police Chief Diane Venenga.

"Fortunately our administrative staff coupled with the North Liberty Police Department were able to connect the screen names with actual students," Stephen Murley told us, Superintendent of the Iowa City Community School District.

Chief Venenga says a family brought the concerning post to police and they were able to track down the suspect thanks to help from the community.

"This day and age it's pretty easy for anybody to create anonymous user-names and avatars and post all types of information. so really we were relying on the people, known information of whose involved in the group," she told us.

