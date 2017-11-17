Driverless systems for tractors in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driverless systems for tractors in Iowa

Posted: Updated:

An Iowa-based company is marketing one of agriculture's first driverless systems for tractors.  

Smart Ag uses software, which automates its machinery. That way, farmers can step away from the machine, operate with less labor, but still control the tractor from a tablet.

To learn more, click here.
     

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.