23 children adopted in Black Hawk County

More than 20 children were adopted into loving homes in Black Hawk County this week.

It was certainly an emotional day in court for children and parents, as judges decided to let a few families grow.

For some families, it was the first time adopting children, but for others, they were used to it.

Chris and Kerry Thatcher of Hudson adopted 10-year-old Marlo into their home.

This is the second time they've added to their family after adopting three girls and their brother before.

"It was such a neat opportunity to see all the support around us with family and friends coming and seeing it all happen, and that was just really cool," Chris Thatcher said.

"It's weird, because there's like a giddy peace. There's that crazy chaos that goes with it," Kerry Thatcher said.

Kerry said they discussed adopting children before they were married, and she said it was well worth it.

"There's just that sense of (relief). It's final, it's official, and there's no more 'where am I moving to next? Where am I going to be?' It's just, (relief)," Kerry said.

Twenty-three children were adopted today in Black Hawk County, and every family's experience was special and unique.

The Thatcher family says they don't have any immediate plans to foster or adopt any more children now, but that could change further down the road.

"We'll take a break with the adjustment of five, and then we'll see what happens. Thankfully, we're kind of off the radar for a bit, but there's still a bed. There's still some room for another one," Kerry said.

More than 400 cities participate in National Adoption Day every year, and last year alone, 4,700 children were adopted into loving homes.

Since 2000, 65,000 children have been adopted on National Adoption Day.