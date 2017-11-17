Dubuque Branch NAACP Turkey Giveaway

The Dubuque Branch NAACP is inviting the community to a free Thanksgiving lunch buffet.

Organizers say there will be music, child friendly activities, along with NAACP members to speak with guests about various issues.

During the event, guests will receive free turkeys, while they last.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1850 Central Avenue.

It is hosted by Club Rise.

Organizers ask that you bring an ID.