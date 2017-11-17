Man arrested in Dubuque attempted burglary

UPDATE: Dubuque Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted burglary at 'The Last Load' Laundromat.

Police tell us 31-year-old Christopher Van Alstine attempted to break into the office and a Hyosung ATM. Total damage is more than $5,000.

It was found Van Alstine was wanted out of Illinois on a parole violation. After being arrested, he admitted to damaging the ATM out of anger.

He was also shown the surveillance photo and confirmed it was him.

Van Alstine is being charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

-----------------------------------------------------

Dubuque Police are looking for a man who is alleged to be involved in an attempted burglary.

It happened at 'The Last Load' laundromat located on the 500 block of Hill Street, either Wednesday or Thursday.

According to police, the person tried to get into a secured area within the facility, and into the ATM.

Several thousand dollars in damage was done, but no monetary or property loss.

If you have any information, contact Dubuque Police.