Dubuque Police ask for public's help in attempted burglary

Dubuque Police are looking for a man who is alleged to be involved in an attempted burglary.

It happened at 'The Last Load' laundromat located on the 500 block of Hill Street, either Wednesday or Thursday.

According to police, the person tried to get into a secured area within the facility, and into the ATM.

Several thousand dollars in damage was done, but no monetary or property loss.

If you have any information, contact Dubuque Police.