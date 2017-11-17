Urbandale man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking of children

An Iowa man is sentenced to life in prison for the sex trafficking of children.

Clark Betts, Jr, from Urbandale, is sentenced to life imprisonment for two counts of sex trafficking of a child, and to three of 40 years’ imprisonment for three counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21.

He's also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $349,032 and $374,400.

Back in June, Betts was convicted of sex trafficking and drug charges. Those came after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Des Moines Police Department.

Betts was convicted of providing two minor victims to a drug dealer for sex acts in exchange for crack cocaine. Betts was also convicted of providing crack cocaine to the three minor victims.