Loras College announces new business school

Loras College student Jamie Engelke, has goals, hopes and dreams.

"I kinda see myself opening a bakery in my future," she said. "I love to bake. Cupcakes are my favorite, so I'm kinda excited that I might have my own chance to open my own bakery."

That dream might now be easier for the the sophomore studying business administration and marketing.

Loras officials announcing the launch of the Francis J. Noonan School of Business.

"It brings in resources for us, it brings in name recognition, it brings in a realization that the liberal arts and business can work together to produce well-rounded students," said William J. Hitchcock, professor of management information systems.

It's also a chance to grow current business programs and attract more students.

"Very few small undergraduate private colleges, have business programs that are accredited," said Jim Collins, Loras College president. "So establishing ourselves as a school of business allows us to develop a path over the next three years to seek accreditation and become one of the few small colleges in the country to have that designation."

"I think that's gonna open a lot more doors for me," Engelke said.

Over the last several years, Loras was able to fundraise more than $100 million. The money is helping to establish the school.

Its scheduled to open in the fall semester of 2018. Plans include the construction of a state of the art finance resource lab.