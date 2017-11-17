Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. announces 2017 charitable contributions - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. announces 2017 charitable contributions

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. announced the 2017 Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation non-profit donation list.

On Wednesday, 16 local donation recipients and Spahn & Rose staff gathered to recognize these causes and celebrate the distribution of $32,750 of the total donations. 

In the last 3 years, the Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation has donated over $381,000 to a wide variety of non-profit organizations. Below are a few of the many organizations that were supported in 2017: 

Alzheimer Mississippi Valley
Camp Courageous
Clarke University
Colt Drum & Bugle Corps
Dubuque Arboretum Association
Dubuque Area Lifetime Center
Dubuque Art Council
Dubuque Boys & Girls Club
Dubuque Community YMCA
Dubuque City Rescue Mission
Dubuque County Historical Society
Dubuque Museum of Art
Dubuque Regional Humane Society
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra
Edgewood Museum
Every Child - Every Promise
Grundy Center Main Street
Hillcrest Family Services
Holy Family
Howard County Ag Ed Center
Loras College
Maynard Community Library
New Hampton TRIBE Trail
Run 4 Troops
Salvation Army - Hurricane Harvey Relief
Stockton Fire Department
University of Dubuque
Wahlert High School

The Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation's primary mission is to support programs that provide services for higher education, healthy communities and at-risk youth. 

