Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. announces 2017 charitable contributions

Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. announced the 2017 Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation non-profit donation list.

On Wednesday, 16 local donation recipients and Spahn & Rose staff gathered to recognize these causes and celebrate the distribution of $32,750 of the total donations.

In the last 3 years, the Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation has donated over $381,000 to a wide variety of non-profit organizations. Below are a few of the many organizations that were supported in 2017:

Alzheimer Mississippi Valley

Camp Courageous

Clarke University

Colt Drum & Bugle Corps

Dubuque Arboretum Association

Dubuque Area Lifetime Center

Dubuque Art Council

Dubuque Boys & Girls Club

Dubuque Community YMCA

Dubuque City Rescue Mission

Dubuque County Historical Society

Dubuque Museum of Art

Dubuque Regional Humane Society

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra

Edgewood Museum

Every Child - Every Promise

Grundy Center Main Street

Hillcrest Family Services

Holy Family

Howard County Ag Ed Center

Loras College

Maynard Community Library

New Hampton TRIBE Trail

Run 4 Troops

Salvation Army - Hurricane Harvey Relief

Stockton Fire Department

University of Dubuque

Wahlert High School

The Spahn & Rose Charitable Foundation's primary mission is to support programs that provide services for higher education, healthy communities and at-risk youth.