Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3 percent, lowest since 2001

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 17 years.
   Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday the unemployment rate for October fell to 3 percent, down from the September rate of 3.2 percent. The unemployment rate is the lowest since January 2001.
   The rate drop reflected a decline in the number of unemployed Iowans to about 51,000 in October. The number of working residents rose to 1.635 million.
   The national employment rate in October was 4.1 percent.

 

