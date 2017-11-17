Dubuque police asking for assistance in vending machine theft case

Dubuque police are looking for two people who are believed to be involved in a theft from vending machines.

The theft happened at the Holiday Inn on Holiday Drive on November 6th. According to police, the two suspects will likely be charged with Theft of the 4th Degree as the amount stolen is between $200 and $500. A Criminal Mischief charge will also likely apply, since there was some damage to the machines.

If you have any details about this case, please contact Dubuque police.