Dubuque police asking for assistance in vending machine theft ca - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque police asking for assistance in vending machine theft case

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque police are looking for two people who are believed to be involved in a theft from vending machines.  

The theft happened at the Holiday Inn on Holiday Drive on November 6th. According to police, the two suspects will likely be charged with Theft of the 4th Degree as the amount stolen is between $200 and $500.  A Criminal Mischief charge will also likely apply, since there was some damage to the machines. 

If you have any details about this case, please contact Dubuque police. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.