Country on the River canceled for 2018

A popular music festival in the tri-state area, Country on the River, will not be returning in 2018.

The announcement coming out on the Prairie du Chien festival's Facebook page on Friday.

Here is part of the message they posted online:

"Thank you to all of you who have supported Country on the River for the past eight years. We have tremendous appreciation for everything you have done to make this event happen every single year. However, we regret to announce that the festival will not be returning in 2018. Instead, we’ll be taking a year off to look at improvements to the event. We hope to be back in 2019 bigger, better … and even more country."