Woman arrested for driving into National Mississippi River Museum

An East Dubuque woman is facing charges after allegedly driving into the National Mississippi River Museum.

It happened on Friday, November 10th.

Dubuque Police confirm 23-year-old Krista Walsh crashed into the museum's entrance. Police conducted a sobriety test. We're told Walsh failed the test, and blew a .250 BAC. That's when she was placed under arrest. She is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.

Walsh admitted to drinking three beers at a wedding earlier that evening.

The National Mississippi River Museum sustained $20,000 worth of damage due to the crash.