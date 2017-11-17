Police: Same suspect in three armed robberies

UPDATE: The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating three armed robberies that happened in the last week.

Police say it is likely the same man who robbed Discount Liquor, Dairy Queen and Smokin' Joes in Cedar Rapids. The suspect may have also committed a robbery in Hiawatha this week.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 6'0'' and 6'2", 200-240 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, white mask, and armed with a silver handgun. The suspect is last seen leaving on foot from the robbery locations.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time.

---------------------------------------

A robbery at an area ice cream shop left employees frozen. Cedar Rapids Police say a Dairy Queen on the Southwest side of town was robbed at gun point earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows a gunman demanding money at the Dairy Queen on Monday evening. Two employees, who were working behind the counter, were able to call police, but the gunman got away.

Taylor Katz says she and her co worker were working when a black male in a hooded sweatshirt and a white face mask walked in demanding money, holding a gun. The man pointed the gun at the women as they quickly gave him all the money in the registers.

"He just walked in and he had his hands in his pockets and he just pulled a gun out and just said 'give me all your money'," described Katz. "Then we kind of just froze for a second and looked at each other and he was like 'I am not kidding' and it was just so scary...it was awful."

Katz says she and her co worker were talking to a customer when the gunman walked in to the restaurant on 6th Street Southwest.

"We were standing at the front counter just talking to a regular customer and the man walked in and he pulled out a gun and he demanded the money," said Katz. "It was just so scary I immediately just got the money out of the register and handed it to him."

Katz says even though the gunman was only inside the ice cream shop for less than 30 seconds it felt like a lifetime before he left.

"it was so scary...my whole body was shaking and I just wanted to do what he was saying so he would just leave, I just wanted him to leave," said Katz.

At one point the customer the employees were talking to tried to leave, in the surveillance video the gunman can be seen grabbing the customer as he tried to run away.

"He is a regular customer and he did try to leave and the gunman just grabbed him and yanked him back to the counter," said Katz. "He was just standing there and I can't imagine how he was feeling with the gunman right next to him, it was intense."

For now the masked gunman has not been caught, leaving the Dairy Queen employees on edge.

"I just wanted it to be over and I am still traumatized, I just can't even believe it happened," said Katz.

The restaurant's owner says the gunman was able to get away with more than $700. She is thankful no one was hurt.

The robbery actually happened less than a week before the doors shut for the winter. The dairy queen is set to close for the season tomorrow.

If you have any information please call Cedar Rapids Police.