Cedar Falls Police asking for public's help in solving homicide investigation

Cedar Falls Police released the following statement this morning. Call police if you think you can help:





The Cedar Falls Police Department’s Investigative Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in last weekend’s homicide. Anyone who may have information or witnessed suspicious activity in the College Hill area is requested to contact the Investigative Unit at 273-8612. Also, if your vehicle was parked in the area of the College Hill and has possible damage related to this incident please call the Investigative Unit.

Captain Michael E. Hayes



Cedar Falls Police

Investigative Unit

319-268-5139